Coronavirus: Mobile COVID-19 assessment centre available in Municipality of Trent Hills

A mobile COVID-19 assessment centre has been launched in the Municipality of Trent Hills, the region’s hospital announced Tuesday.

Campbellford Memorial Hospital (CMH) says the mobile centre will be scheduled in the town Campbellford and villages of Warkworth and Hastings. The centre will initially open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Hours of operation are likely to increase as the local COVID-19 situation changes, the hospital stated.

“The centre will be used exclusively for the purpose of COVID-19 assessments and testing for individuals of all ages who have mild symptoms,” the hospital stated, noting its mobile centre is being offered in addition to existing COVID-19 assessment centres at Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg, Peterborough Regional Health Centre and Quinte Health Care in Trenton.

The Trent Hills COVID-19 Assessment Centre will be operated by the Trent Hills Family Health Team and the Northumberland County Ambulance and Paramedic Services and is the result of collaboration between these organizations along with CMH, the Northumberland Ontario Health Team network and Northumberland-Peterborough South MPP David Piccini.

Walk-in patients are not permitted at the assessment centre.

“Community residents who have mild symptoms of COVID-19 should call their doctor or nurse practitioner’s office during business hours to book an assessment,” the hospital stated.

In a release Tuesday, officials with the 34-bed hospital said it has received several donations of personal protective equipment (PPE) from businesses and individuals via the Campbellford Memorial Hospital Foundation.

The hospital is looking to supplement its current inventory of PPE with the following items (ideally in original and unopened packaging):

N-95 Masks (Mask sizes: 3M 1860 SM, 1860 REG, 1870+ ONE SIZE, 8110 SM & 8210)

3M Filters – p100 2091/07000 in original packaging

New goggles and eye protection that meets health and safety standards

Disposable isolation gowns

Surgical masks with or without shield

Non-latex disposable gloves

“This request is in anticipation of a potentially prolonged response to the pandemic,” the hospital stated.

“We are grateful for the support demonstrated by our generous donors and others who are rallying around our health care team.”

The hospital says it continues to make changes to minimize the potential spread of infection, such as creating dedicated areas to provide care to patients with suspected and confirmed positive COVID-19 and changes within the emergency room waiting area and ER department.

Northumberland County Paramedics are also supporting hospital with in-home COVID-19 assessments for those who have mobility challenges or are unable to secure transportation to the assessment centre.

The hospital foundation is accepting donations to forward to the hospital’s highest priorities during the pandemic including noco-spray room sterilizer units, infrared thermometers, patient ceiling lifts and funds to create a permanent negative-pressure room.

To donate, visit the foundation online.

