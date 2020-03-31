Coronavirus outbreak: Health official says surge of cases in Ontario expected

Ontario chief medical officer of health Dr. David Williams spoke Tuesday about where the province was in terms of “flattening the curve” of the COVID-19 outbreak in Ontario. He said that while the number of cases was nearing 2,000, currently at 1,966, and that a surge was expected because the results being received now is from tests conducted the week of March 16. Williams urged people to be consistent with social distancing measures as the province was getting through “this tough time now.”