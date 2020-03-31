Menu

Health

8 lab-confirmed, 234 probable cases of COVID-19 in Hastings, Prince Edward counties

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted March 31, 2020 2:42 pm
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health is now counting probable cases in its COVID-19 number.
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health is now counting probable cases in its COVID-19 number. Global Kingston

There are now a total of eight lab-confirmed cases and over 200 probable cases of COVID-19 in the Hastings and Prince Edward region.

Hastings and Prince Edward Public Health does not release information about the people who have contracted the novel coronavirus disease in the region, apart from the way the disease was contracted.

READ MORE: Hastings, Prince Edward counties call state of emergency due to coronavirus

The way in which the eighth case, identified on March 30, contracted the disease is still pending, but the seventh case became infected through close contact, according to the health unit.

The public health unit is also counting untested probable cases in its number, which, as of Tuesday, stands at 234.

READ MORE: Live updates — Coronavirus in Canada

“At this time, a probable case is considered a person exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 who has travelled outside of Canada, has had close contact with a confirmed or probable case of COVID-19 or has had close contact with a person who has acute respiratory illness and has travelled outside of Canada within 14 days prior to the onset of illness,” the public health unit said.

Story continues below advertisement

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health is helping the federal government treat repatriated travellers at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Trenton but does not give information about patients who have tested positive on the base.

According to federal numbers, 13 repatriated travellers at CFB Trenton have COVID-19. Although this number has been growing steadily over the last several weeks, ever since the government repatriated over 200 passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship, the number has finally plateaued at 13.

Coronaviruscoronavirus newscoronavirus updateHastings Prince Edward Public HealthCoronavirus Numbersbelleville coronaviruscoronavirus bellevillecovid 19 bellevilleprince edward county coronavirusQuinte west Covid-19Hastings Prince edward COVID-19 numberstrenton covid-19
