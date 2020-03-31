Coronavirus: SLGA ramps up health and safety measures at liquor stores

Send this page to someone via email

The union representing workers at provincially owned liquor stores in Saskatchewan says additional measures are being taken to protect staff and customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Along with increased sanitizing practices, SGEU (Saskatchewan Government and General Employees’ Union) said all employees are now required to wear gloves.

Payment terminals will be covered in plastic and regularly sanitized, and installation of plexiglass shields at cashier stations is ongoing, SGEU said.

Sharon Friess, chair of SGEU’s Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) bargaining committee, said the new health and safety measures were brought in after the government said all stores will remain open.

“Public liquor store employees are committed to providing high quality and safe service to all our customers during these difficult and rapidly changing times,” Friess said Tuesday.

The number of customers allowed in a store is being restricted based on the size of the store.

Friess said that number ranges from two customers at a time for small stores up to 10 at a time in the larger stores.

She said markers are on the ground for customers to maintain proper social distancing, along with signs.

Store hours have not changed, Friess added.

SGEU said any employee with COVID-19 symptoms is required to self-isolate for 14 days.

