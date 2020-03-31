‘Grey’s Anatomy’ cast posts video thanking doctors fighting coronavirus pandemic

The Grey’s Anatomy cast has posted a video message to the real-life doctors and nurses fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Shondaland TV shared the video to Instagram on Monday to celebrate National Doctors’ Day.

“We wanted to say THANK YOU to every single health-care worker battling on the front lines of this pandemic. We are so grateful for your sacrifice,” the caption read.

READ MORE: TV medical dramas give masks to hospitals to help fight coronavirus

The caption also announced Barco Uniforms, the company that makes scrubs for Grey’s Anatomy, will be donating 10,000 scrubs per month to any health-care workers who need them.

“Head to their profile to get the info and tell everyone you know!” the post read.

“Today is National Doctors’ Day, and we want to thank those doctors at the front lines fighting this global pandemic,” actor James Pickens Jr. said in the video. “You are the true heroes, and we thank you for your service every single day.”

Story continues below advertisement

4:18 Medical health officer answers social distancing questions Medical health officer answers social distancing questions

“I want to be a part of millions of people and thank and bless all the doctors that are on the front line of this pandemic that we’re all fighting against,” Debbie Allen said.

“Doctors, nurses, radiologists, everybody,” Giacomo Gianniotti said. “If you are in a hospital working right now, we love you, thank you, we thank you so, so much for your work and for your sacrifice. It is noted, known and appreciated, and we have nothing but love for you guys.”

“Today is National Doctors’ Day, and I just wanted to thank all the doctors at the front line of this global pandemic that is COVID-19,” Chandra Wilson said. “You are true heroes, and we’re all so thankful for your hard work every single day.”

Story continues below advertisement

“I just wanted to thank all the doctors at the front line of this global pandemic that is COVID-19,” Jake Borelli said. “You are true heroes, and we’re all so grateful for your work every single day.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“I want to thank all the doctors who are doing incredible work on the front line during this pandemic,” Kim Raver said.

1:22 Coronavirus outbreak: Cleaning companies in U.K. among front liners combating COVID-19 spread Coronavirus outbreak: Cleaning companies in U.K. among front liners combating COVID-19 spread

“I just want to thank all the doctors out there on the front lines of this global pandemic,” Alex Blue Davis said. “You are helping to stop the spread of this virus and helping to save lives.”

“Everybody at Grey’s Anatomy and Shondaland wanted to send our gratitude to all of the doctors, nurses and medical professionals who are at the front line of this global pandemic,” Borelli, 28, said. “We also wanted to tell you guys how proud we are of one of our partners, Barco [Uniforms] — they’re the people that make all of our scrubs for Grey’s Anatomy — because they have committed to donating 10,000 scrubs per month for the whole duration pandemic.”

“If you want to thank a doctor, stay home,” Gianniotti said.

Grey’s Anatomy also donated backstock gowns and gloves to Los Angeles hospitals that were used on set for the costume department last week.

“At Grey’s Anatomy, we have a backstock of gowns and gloves, which we are donating as well. We are all overwhelmed with gratitude for our health-care workers during this incredibly difficult time, and in addition to these donations, we are doing our part to help them by staying home,” the Grey’s Anatomy cast said.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Story continues below advertisement

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.