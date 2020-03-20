TV medical dramas give masks to hospitals to help fight coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

TV medical dramas have donated face masks to hospitals to help fight coronavirus.

Global TV’s New Amsterdam donated “everything to Bellevue Hospital in NYC,” where the series is actually shot.

Showrunner David Schulner confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter after production of the series was shutdown.

One of the series’ stars Daniel Dae Kim revealed Thursday that he’s tested positive for coronavirus after production of New Amsterdam shut down.

“Every department, set decorators, costumes, props went through their storage units,” Schulner explained. “It’s being inspected by an NBC representative before being sent.”

Grey’s Anatomy spinoff Station 19 donated their surplus medical supplies to the City of Ontario, Calif.,’s fire department.

The show’s executive producer Krista Vernoff said they donated 300 of the coveted N95 masks to the fire hall.

Grey’s Anatomy also donated backstock gowns and gloves to local Los Angeles hospitals that were used on set for the costume department.

“At Grey’s Anatomy, we have a backstock of gowns and gloves which we are donating as well. We are all overwhelmed with gratitude for our healthcare workers during this incredibly difficult time, and in addition to these donations, we are doing our part to help them by staying home,” Grey’s Anatomy told THR.

“Thank you to @station19 and @shondaland for the donation of N95 masks to help protect our firefighters during our COVID-19 response #HeroesNotJustOnTV,” the City of Ontario fire department posted on Instagram.

Shondaland, the production company behind both shows, wrote: “thank you for all you do!!”

The Resident donated boxes of the production’s mask, gloves and gowns to an Atlanta hospital for it’s medical staff.

A rheumatologist at Grady Memorial Hospital thanked The Resident in an Instagram post.

“To the entire team @theresidentonfox, thank you for this incredibly generous donation of #PPE from your set, including gowns, masks, gloves, and all the things our healthcare workers need to provide safe care for our community during #COVID19,” Dr. Karen Law wrote.

“Yesterday, I had a serious discussion with the residents about how, though supplies are low, a magical shipment of masks is unlikely to arrive. And yet, a magical shipment of masks DID arrive, in the form of this very generous gesture. This kind of community support means so much to our #frontlineproviders who are making many sacrifices to staff our hospitals and care for our community.”

The Good Doctor told The Wrap that their supply of masks and other medical supplies will be donated to hospitals in Vancouver, where the show is filmed.

