Entertainment

TV medical dramas give masks to hospitals to help fight coronavirus

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted March 20, 2020 12:43 pm
'New Amsterdam' -- "Code Silver" Episode 210 -- Pictured: (l-r) Kerry Flanagan as Marsha, Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin.
'New Amsterdam' -- "Code Silver" Episode 210 -- Pictured: (l-r) Kerry Flanagan as Marsha, Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin. Karolina Wojtasik/NBC

TV medical dramas have donated face masks to hospitals to help fight coronavirus.

Global TV’s New Amsterdam donated “everything to Bellevue Hospital in NYC,” where the series is actually shot.

Showrunner David Schulner confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter after production of the series was shutdown.

READ MORE: Daniel Dae Kim reveals he’s tested positive for coronavirus

One of the series’ stars Daniel Dae Kim revealed Thursday that he’s tested positive for coronavirus after production of New Amsterdam shut down.

“Every department, set decorators, costumes, props went through their storage units,” Schulner explained. “It’s being inspected by an NBC representative before being sent.”

Grey’s Anatomy spinoff Station 19 donated their surplus medical supplies to the City of Ontario, Calif.,’s fire department.

Story continues below advertisement

The show’s executive producer Krista Vernoff said they donated 300 of the coveted N95 masks to the fire hall.

Grey’s Anatomy also donated backstock gowns and gloves to local Los Angeles hospitals that were used on set for the costume department.

“At Grey’s Anatomy, we have a backstock of gowns and gloves which we are donating as well. We are all overwhelmed with gratitude for our healthcare workers during this incredibly difficult time, and in addition to these donations, we are doing our part to help them by staying home,” Grey’s Anatomy told THR.

READ MORE: ‘Truly heroes’: Tributes pour in for doctors, nurses fighting coronavirus pandemic

“Thank you to @station19 and @shondaland for the donation of N95 masks to help protect our firefighters during our COVID-19 response #HeroesNotJustOnTV,” the City of Ontario fire department posted on Instagram.

Shondaland, the production company behind both shows, wrote: “thank you for all you do!!”

READ MORE: Evangeline Lilly dismisses coronavirus, says she won’t quarantine

Story continues below advertisement

The Resident donated boxes of the production’s mask, gloves and gowns to an Atlanta hospital for it’s medical staff.

A rheumatologist at Grady Memorial Hospital thanked The Resident in an Instagram post.

“To the entire team @theresidentonfox, thank you for this incredibly generous donation of #PPE from your set, including gowns, masks, gloves, and all the things our healthcare workers need to provide safe care for our community during #COVID19,” Dr. Karen Law wrote.

“Yesterday, I had a serious discussion with the residents about how, though supplies are low, a magical shipment of masks is unlikely to arrive. And yet, a magical shipment of masks DID arrive, in the form of this very generous gesture. This kind of community support means so much to our #frontlineproviders who are making many sacrifices to staff our hospitals and care for our community.”

View this post on Instagram

"Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping." . To the entire team @theresidentonfox, thank you for this incredibly generous donation of #PPE from your set, including gowns, masks, gloves, and all the things our healthcare workers need to provide safe care for our community during #COVID19. . Yesterday, I had a serious discussion with the residents about how, though supplies are low, a magical shipment of masks is unlikely to arrive. And yet, a magical shipment of masks DID arrive, in the form of this very generous gesture. This kind of community support means so much to our #frontlineproviders who are making many sacrifices to staff our hospitals and care for our community. . Thank you, @theresidentonfox and @foxtv for being helpers. We needed this kind of good news today. . PS: Sorry it's not a great pic, but the focus was not on the photo at the time. Similarly, the team @theresidentonfox are good citizens doing good deeds and not looking for a shout out. Though I encourage all to support The Resident and the great team behind the show and to pay their good deed forward any way you can. . #Hurstlife #residentlife #emoryIMresidents #lookforthehelpers #gratitude

A post shared by klaw (@karen.ll.law) on

READ MORE: ‘Friends’ reunion special put on hold due to spread of COVID-19 pandemic

Story continues below advertisement

The Good Doctor told The Wrap that their supply of masks and other medical supplies will be donated to hospitals in Vancouver, where the show is filmed.

Weekend Entertainment: staying entertained while social-distancing

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk is low for Canadians but warn this could change quickly. They caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.
Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.
To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.
For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
