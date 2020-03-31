Menu

Crime

Accused Hamilton drug dealer charged with operating non-essential business amid coronavirus pandemic

By Shiona Thompson Global News
Posted March 31, 2020 10:51 am
Hamilton police say an officer has tested positive for the new coronavirus.
Hamilton police say an officer has tested positive for the new coronavirus. Global News

An accused Hamilton drug dealer is facing a charge for which he may not have been prepared.

The 29-year-old has been charged after police spotted a black Jeep Cherokee in downtown Hamilton making several stops for what appeared to be drug transactions along Main Street on Friday, March 27.

READ MORE: Expired sticker leads to arrest of suspected drug dealer, Hamilton police say

The SUV was stopped and police say they found $3,400 in cocaine and about $6,000. Police say they laid drug trafficking-related charges.

READ MORE: Hamilton police recover stolen vehicle, arrest 2 suspected drug dealers

The suspect has also been charged with operating a non-essential business during the coronavirus outbreak under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 canadaHamOntCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaDrug Traffickingcovid-19 newsHamilton Police ServiceEmergency Management and Civil Protection Act
