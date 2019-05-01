Hamilton Police recover stolen vehicle, arrest 2 suspected drug dealers

Hamilton police say they have arrested a couple of suspected drug dealers and recovered a vehicle that was reported stolen following an investigation into the actions of a local teen.

Shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to the area of Wilson and Wellington streets to assist a neighbouring police agency with an investigation involving a 17-year-old suspect.

They say that while monitoring the teen, a second man in a Kia Forte drove up. Police determined that the vehicle the man was driving had been reported stolen.

The 17-year-old and the man in the vehicle were arrested, and police say they found drugs, drug paraphernalia, bear spray and evidence of suspected trafficking of drugs within the vehicle, which was later returned to its rightful owner.

