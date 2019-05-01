Crime
May 1, 2019 1:13 pm
Updated: May 1, 2019 1:14 pm

Hamilton Police recover stolen vehicle, arrest 2 suspected drug dealers

By News Anchor  Global News

Hamilton police say they have arrested two suspects in connection with an drug-related investigation.

900 CHML / Laura Hampshire
A A

Hamilton police say they have arrested a couple of suspected drug dealers and recovered a vehicle that was reported stolen following an investigation into the actions of a local teen.

READ MORE: Canada-wide warrant issued for man wanted by Hamilton police


Story continues below

Shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to the area of Wilson and Wellington streets to assist a neighbouring police agency with an investigation involving a 17-year-old suspect.

They say that while monitoring the teen, a second man in a Kia Forte drove up. Police determined that the vehicle the man was driving had been reported stolen.

READ MORE: Police issue warrant for Hamilton teen facing violent assault charges

The 17-year-old and the man in the vehicle were arrested, and police say they found drugs, drug paraphernalia, bear spray and evidence of suspected trafficking of drugs within the vehicle, which was later returned to its rightful owner.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
drug crime Hamilton
Drug Dealing
drug dealing crime
drug dealing Hamilton
Hamilton
Hamilton Crime
Hamilton drugs
Hamilton Police
HamOnt
Wellington Street
Wilson Street

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.