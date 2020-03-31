Coronavirus: 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

There are now 13 people in Guelph believed to have contracted COVID-19, according to public health officials.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health provided numbers on Monday that shows the number of cases in the Royal City has grown by 12 since the last update on Friday.

Another five confirmed cases are being reported in Wellington County and eight in Dufferin County.

View link »

An additional two cases are now considered resolved.

Story continues below advertisement

Public Health said among the 26 confirmed cases in their jurisdiction, 17 were reported within the last 48 hours and three are in hospital.

Two cases were transmitted from travel, six from contact with a COVID-19 case, two through community transmission and 17 have not yet been assigned.

READ MORE: Guelph General Hospital says no to food donations

The numbers do not include four healthcare workers at Guelph General Hospital who tested positive for COVID-19 because they live outside of Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health’s jurisdiction.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The hospital has declared an outbreak in the ward where the four staff members worked, which led to Mayor Cam Guthrie declaring a state of emergency.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

View link »