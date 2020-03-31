Menu

Politics

Manitoba First Nations want military help with coronavirus preparations

By Mercedes Stephenson and Amanda Connolly Global News
Posted March 31, 2020 11:13 am
Updated March 31, 2020 11:27 am
Federal government recommends First Nations suspend spring elections during coronavirus pandemic
The federal government is recommending that First Nations across the country delay spring elections amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some Manitoba First Nations are asking for military help to prepare for the coronavirus pandemic.

Global News has confirmed a report first published by CBC News on Tuesday morning that two First Nations communities in Manitoba — the Cross Lake Band of Indians and Norway House Cree Nation — sent their requests to Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan in the form of a letter.

READ MORE: Indigenous leaders say coronavirus funding won’t go far enough

However, that’s not the normal route for making such asks.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Communities requesting military help generally need to go through their provincial governments, so it’s unclear at this point what will happen next and how those requests will be addressed.

Global News has reached out to Sajjan’s office for their reaction.

Coronavirus outbreak: Canadian Forces focused on ‘flexibility’ as mission priority
Coronavirus outbreak: Canadian Forces focused on ‘flexibility’ as mission priority

The COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the globe has infected 801,400 people so far and killed 38,743.

Story continues below advertisement

In Canada, there are 7,424 confirmed cases and 89 deaths as of Tuesday morning.

But the lack of doctors, poverty, remoteness and close quarters in many Indigenous communities have been raised by parliamentarians as factors that make those communities especially vulnerable.

READ MORE: Canadian military on war footing in case of COVID-19 crisis call

Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Jonathan Vance has said the military is prepared to respond to any requests for help from the provinces.

That has included paring back overseas duties, recalling members from postings and vacation abroad, and opening the door to former members who want to return to help with the pandemic response.

More to come.

