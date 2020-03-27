Menu

Canada

Canadian military on war footing in case of COVID-19 crisis call

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 27, 2020 5:38 pm
Canadian military shifts to pre-pandemic planning: Gen. Jonathan Vance
WATCH: Canadian military shifts to pre-pandemic planning, according to Gen. Jonathan Vance

The Canadian Armed Forces is being put on a war footing as it prepares to be thrown into the COVID-19 crisis.

In an unprecedented five-page letter to the troops, defence chief Gen. Jonathan Vance says military planners are busy identifying who will be asked to respond if and when the call for military assistance arrives.

READ MORE: Canadian military prepares for coronavirus, shifts to ‘pre-pandemic planning’

In the meantime, he says the primary mission for all those at home is to stay healthy so they are ready and able to respond should the need arise.

Vance is also encouraging military personnel in the process of voluntarily leaving the Forces to stay longer as recruitment has ceased.

He is also opening the door to former service members who might be thinking about rejoining and says efforts are underway to keep anyone who is leaving for medical reasons and whose transition to civilian life might be in jeopardy, at least until the pandemic passes.

Coronavirus outbreak: Canadian under quarantine at CFB Trenton tests positive for the virus
Coronavirus outbreak: Canadian under quarantine at CFB Trenton tests positive for the virus

Vance also says overseas missions will be scaled back to protect the force, and anyone who does return will be required to be ready for duty after a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
