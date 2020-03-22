Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Yukon sees its first two COVID-19 cases — a couple who recently visited the U.S.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 22, 2020 11:39 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Yukon announces first two cases of COVID-19
WATCH: Yukon announces first two cases of COVID-19

Yukon’s chief medical health officer says the territory has its first two cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Dr. Brendan Hanley says a couple from Whitehorse who attended a conference in the U.S. were tested upon their return.

READ MORE: How many Canadians have coronavirus? Total number of confirmed cases by region

He says they had both been self-isolating since they got home, and in doing so, protected their fellow Yukoners from catching the virus.

Hanley says the cases do not change the risk of becoming ill with the virus in the territory.

Ottawa working with airlines to repatriate Cdns; first COVID-19 case in NWT
Ottawa working with airlines to repatriate Cdns; first COVID-19 case in NWT

He’s recommending everyone avoid non-essential travel into and out of Yukon.

He says he had already planned on making the recommendation before the two cases were confirmed.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Just 1 coronavirus case has been reported in the territories. Experts hope it stays that way

Hanley says everyone who comes to the territory from outside Yukon is required to self-isolate for 14 days, even if they didn’t travel outside Canada.

The territory is also banning social gatherings of more than 10 people.

Coronavirus outbreak: Northwest Territories confirms 1st case of COVID-19
Coronavirus outbreak: Northwest Territories confirms 1st case of COVID-19
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus canadaNunavutYukonNorthwest Territoriesbrendan hanleycoronavirus in canada's northcoronavirus yukonnorthern areas canada
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.