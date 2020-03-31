Hamilton police identify human remains found in Ancaster

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say bones discovered in an Ancaster field in mid-March are “non-suspicious in nature.”

Investigators say human remains found close to Wilson Street West and Garner Road West have been identified through DNA analysis as belonging to a transient 40-year-old man from Hamilton.

Police believe the bones had been in the area around a hydro tower field off Cormorant Road for an indeterminate amount of time, and officers are not connecting the discovery to any suspicious activity.

Initially, the remains were discovered by a passerby in the area and called into police on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 18.

Hamilton police say human remains were found near an industrial complex in Ancaster on March 18, 2020. Lisa Polewski / Global News

Anyone with information on the case can reach out to Hamilton police at 905-546-3851.

Story continues below advertisement

2:10 Hamilton police investigate quadruple shooting that kills a man and woman, injures others Hamilton police investigate quadruple shooting that kills a man and woman, injures others