Hamilton police identify human remains found in Ancaster

Hamilton police say bones discovered in an Ancaster field in mid-March are “non-suspicious in nature.”
Investigators say human remains found close to Wilson Street West and Garner Road West have been identified through DNA analysis as belonging to a transient 40-year-old man from Hamilton.
Police believe the bones had been in the area around a hydro tower field off Cormorant Road for an indeterminate amount of time, and officers are not connecting the discovery to any suspicious activity.
Initially, the remains were discovered by a passerby in the area and called into police on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 18.
Anyone with information on the case can reach out to Hamilton police at 905-546-3851.
COMMENTS