Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Hamilton police identify human remains found in Ancaster

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 31, 2020 9:13 am
Hamilton police on the scene at an industrial area in Ancaster near Wilson Street West and Garner Road West investigating the discovery of bones on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
Hamilton police on the scene at an industrial area in Ancaster near Wilson Street West and Garner Road West investigating the discovery of bones on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Lisa Polewski / Global News

Hamilton police say bones discovered in an Ancaster field in mid-March are “non-suspicious in nature.”

Investigators say human remains found close to Wilson Street West and Garner Road West have been identified through DNA analysis as belonging to a transient 40-year-old man from Hamilton.

READ MORE: Bones found in industrial area in Ancaster — Hamilton police

Police believe the bones had been in the area around a hydro tower field off Cormorant Road for an indeterminate amount of time, and officers are not connecting the discovery to any suspicious activity.

Initially, the remains were discovered by a passerby in the area and called into police on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 18.

Hamilton police say human remains were found near an industrial complex in Ancaster on March 18, 2020.
Hamilton police say human remains were found near an industrial complex in Ancaster on March 18, 2020. Lisa Polewski / Global News

Anyone with information on the case can reach out to Hamilton police at 905-546-3851.

Story continues below advertisement
Hamilton police investigate quadruple shooting that kills a man and woman, injures others
Hamilton police investigate quadruple shooting that kills a man and woman, injures others
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HamiltonHamilton PoliceHuman RemainsAncasterwilson street westCormorant Roadhuman remains found Hamiltonbones found Hamiltongarner road westhuman remains found in ancasterhuman remains found in ancaster parkhuman remains found in hamilton industrial parkhuman remains found in hamilton park
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.