Canada

Bones found in industrial area in Ancaster: Hamilton police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 19, 2020 10:01 am
Police say bones were found in an industrial area in Ancaster on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
Police say bones were found in an industrial area in Ancaster on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton police say bones were found in an industrial area in Ancaster on Wednesday evening.

Investigators believe they may be human remains that have been there for some time.

Police also say there is an initial indication that the remains are connected to suspicious activity.

READ MORE: Human remains discovered near Hamilton Beach area — police

According to police, a call came in from a passerby who discovered the body parts in an area around Wilson Street West and Garner Road West before 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

An investigation will continue on Thursday, and a police presence is expected throughout the day.

Anyone with information can reach out to police at 905-546-3851 or 905-546-2389.

