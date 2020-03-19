Bones found in industrial area in Ancaster: Hamilton police

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say bones were found in an industrial area in Ancaster on Wednesday evening.

Investigators believe they may be human remains that have been there for some time.

Police also say there is an initial indication that the remains are connected to suspicious activity.

According to police, a call came in from a passerby who discovered the body parts in an area around Wilson Street West and Garner Road West before 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

An investigation will continue on Thursday, and a police presence is expected throughout the day.

Anyone with information can reach out to police at 905-546-3851 or 905-546-2389.

