Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Human remains discovered near Hamilton Beach area: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 28, 2019 6:13 pm
Updated October 28, 2019 6:15 pm
Police are investigating the discovery of human remains at Windermere Basin Park, last Wednesday.
Police are investigating the discovery of human remains at Windermere Basin Park, last Wednesday. Lisa Polewski / Global News

Forensics investigators say a person walking their dog discovered human remains near the Hamilton Beach area last Wednesday.

Police say the “pelvic bone” was discovered at Windermere Basin Park.

The discovery prompted a ground search by officers from the forensics and canine units on Friday morning.

READ MORE: Two Hamilton women charged by RCMP for importing cocaine

Const. Lorraine Edwards told Global News that little is known at this time about how long the remains have been there or where they came from.

“It’s one of those things where we don’t have any more information to share until we start getting more information through forensics sciences on what it is,” said Edwards.

“It’s like a needle in a haystack. It could have washed in from the lake, or the person even lives in the area.”

Story continues below advertisement

Officers have canvassed the neighbourhood in addition to carrying out the ground search, but say nothing else has been located.

Anyone with information can reach out to the Coroner’s Office at 416-314-410.

Human remains found in dumpster in North York apartment building
Human remains found in dumpster in North York apartment building
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPHamiltonOntario Provincial PoliceHamilton Policeconst. lorraine edwardshuman remains found in Hamiltonhuman remains found at Windermere Basin park
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.