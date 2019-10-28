Human remains discovered near Hamilton Beach area: police

Send this page to someone via email

Forensics investigators say a person walking their dog discovered human remains near the Hamilton Beach area last Wednesday.

Police say the “pelvic bone” was discovered at Windermere Basin Park.

The discovery prompted a ground search by officers from the forensics and canine units on Friday morning.

Const. Lorraine Edwards told Global News that little is known at this time about how long the remains have been there or where they came from.

“It’s one of those things where we don’t have any more information to share until we start getting more information through forensics sciences on what it is,” said Edwards.

“It’s like a needle in a haystack. It could have washed in from the lake, or the person even lives in the area.”

Officers have canvassed the neighbourhood in addition to carrying out the ground search, but say nothing else has been located.

Anyone with information can reach out to the Coroner’s Office at 416-314-410.

