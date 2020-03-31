Stabbing victim rushed to hospital from Calgary hotel: police

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are investigating a stabbing on Tuesday that sent one man to hospital with serious injuries.

According to police, the victim ran into a hotel lobby in the 7000 block of Macleod Trail Southeast at around 3:30 a.m. and asked staff for help.

Investigators said the victim had a stab wound to his head.

At this time, it’s not known where the stabbing occurred.

Police are in the process of speaking with witnesses and are asking anyone with information to call their non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.

