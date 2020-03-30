Menu

Canada

Victim suffers life-threatening injuries in BB gun shooting: Calgary police

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted March 30, 2020 9:18 am
FILE: A photo of a police cruiser and police tape.
Calgary police say a man suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot with a BB gun on Sunday. Global News File

Calgary police say a man in his 30s was rushed to hospital on Sunday after being shot with a BB gun.

Officers were called to the area of Westwinds Crescent Northeast and Castleridge Boulevard Northeast at around 8 p.m., police said.

It’s unknown where the victim was shot, but police said his injuries were serious enough that he was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

According to police, the victim’s condition has since been upgraded to stable.

