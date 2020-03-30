Victim suffers life-threatening injuries in BB gun shooting: Calgary police

Calgary police say a man in his 30s was rushed to hospital on Sunday after being shot with a BB gun.
Officers were called to the area of Westwinds Crescent Northeast and Castleridge Boulevard Northeast at around 8 p.m., police said.
It’s unknown where the victim was shot, but police said his injuries were serious enough that he was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.
According to police, the victim’s condition has since been upgraded to stable.
