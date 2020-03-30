Oakville man charged with drug trafficking following Wasaga Beach traffic stop, OPP say

Send this page to someone via email

A 21-year-old Oakville man has been charged with drug trafficking after he was stopped for speeding in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Saturday night, Huronia West OPP say.

The driver was stopped for speeding on Highway 26 when the officer found that he was also driving with a suspended licence and with cannabis readily available, police say.

Officers subsequently found the man to be in possession of a large amount of cannabis, a small amount of cocaine, several cellphones, a large amount of cash and a knife.

Jakub Sudomericky was subsequently charged with trafficking a Schedule I substance, possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling, possession of proceeds obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, driving while under suspension and speeding.

Sudomericky was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Collingwood on June 9.

