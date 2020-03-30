Menu

Coronavirus: What you need to know about paying or fighting a traffic ticket in Manitoba

By Joe Scarpelli Global News
Posted March 30, 2020 5:26 pm
The Manitoba Provincial Offences Court is closed to the public until May 1.
A Winnipeg traffic ticket expert wants to clear up some confusion when it comes to fighting traffic tickets as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to force the closure of many businesses and services.

The Provincial Offences Court is closed to the public until May 1, but Len Eastoe, a former police officer and owner of Traffic Ticket Experts, said many people are coming to his door wondering why they can’t pay or fight their tickets.

“Our office is located right next door to the court office and everybody who comes to their door and finds it locked is coming to our door to find out what’s going on and why,” Eastoe said.

All matters scheduled to be heard are being rescheduled and people will be notified of their new date and time, according to the Manitoba government.

If you’re worried about the ticket’s response deadline, the province said all new tickets will be remanded for 60 days from when the ticket is filed with the court.

Anyone looking to fight a traffic ticket can call 204-945-3156 or 1-800-282-8069 extension 3156 and speak to a court representative for your options.

The province is also encouraging people to email POC@gov.mb.ca.

If you simply want to make a payment, you can do that either online, by mail, or by dropping off your payment in the secure drop box located in front of 373 Broadway.

Whatever you chose, Eastoe still recommends getting in touch with a representative.

“I think they should try and stay in touch with the court office whether it’s by that phone number or by the email address just so their ticket doesn’t fall between the cracks some place and it ends up causing them problems afterwards,” he said.

Eastoe said he can still help clients, but he is only dealing with one at a time.

