N.B. students produce parody video shout-out to teachers amid coronavirus pandemic

Last week, teachers across New Brunswick released a series of lip-sync videos to cheer up their students forced to be away from school during the coronavirus outbreak.

Not to be outdone, some creative Grade 12 students from Harrison Trimble High School in Moncton copied the idea and produced a parody reply of their own.

“We thought it was only fair is we made one for them,” said Grade 12 student Abbey MacMillan.

MacMillan said that when the teachers released their videos, which show them lip-syncing and dancing to a variety of songs, their messages of support hit close to home.

“I definitely teared up a little bit having been home for almost two weeks at that point. It is exactly what all the students and everybody else wanted to see,” she said.

Grateful for the teachers’ support, she said a group of graduating students responded with their own video, which she compiled. In the video, students mimicked their teachers’ moves in hopes of making them smile.

MacMillan said being at home in isolation away from the school and educators has been rough.

“It’s been really hard, especially not knowing how long we are going to be away from each other.”

Ethan Druart is also a graduating student at Trimble and said it is hard being away from their mentors.

“The teachers at our school mean a lot to us. They are more than just teachers — we bond with them,” he said.

Druart says it’s been especially difficult for graduating students, who may miss out on prom and a graduation ceremony if the school remains closed for the entire school year.

“We have been looking forward to this for four years and it feels like we are getting a huge chunk taken away and we are missing out on several activities we have been looking forward to all year,” he said.

But MacMillan says making the parody video meant to poke a little fun at their teachers has helped to ease the stress of not being able to go to school.

“They are the most supportive, kind and uplifting group of people you would ask to be around five days a week,” she said. “It was super fun to make and we are encouraging students to make one for their school as well.”

