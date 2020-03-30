Menu

Calgary airport closes two terminals, amenities amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Demi Knight 770 CHQR
Posted March 30, 2020 4:01 pm
Updated March 30, 2020 4:33 pm
A ground crew member guides a plane into position at an airport in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.
A ground crew member guides a plane into position at an airport in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Jeff McIntosh

As airline passenger volumes continue to decrease due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Calgary International Airport is closing some of its terminals in an effort to consolidate operations.

“We are now facing the stark reality that many parts of the aviation sector, including airports, require drastic cost-cutting measures and external support to remain viable,” Bob Sartor, president and CEO of the Calgary Airport Authority, said in a statement on Monday.

READ MORE: WestJet announces layoffs for nearly 50% of staff due to COVID-19, Air Canada reduces pilots

“Grounded aircraft are being parked on our aprons, taxiways and a runway. Thousands of aviation-related jobs have dissipated, in-terminal businesses are closing and it’s unknown when air travel will rebound.”

Beginning March 31, Concourse A will be closed, meaning all domestic departures and arrivals will combine to operate out of Concourses B and C.

Concourse D has also been closed.

Domestic check-in areas, bag drop and baggage carousel operations will also be confined to one area.

Alberta health officials now stationed at international arrivals at Calgary airport
Alberta health officials now stationed at international arrivals at Calgary airport

With a projected revenue loss of between 40 to 50 per cent this year and increased costs in areas such as cleaning and communications, Sartor said these changes reflect new cost-cutting measures being taken by the airport.

The airport has also laid off one-third of its staff, with executive leaders taking pay cuts to help combat the economic struggles the facility is facing due to the ongoing pandemic.

“The community is counting on YYC Calgary International Airport to make it through these changes, and continue serving as a regional gateway grounded in safety and security for connecting loved ones, facilitating travel adventures, moving critical cargo and driving the economy,” Sartor said.

READ MORE: Air Canada to lay off over 5K flight attendants as coronavirus halts travel: union

As of March 31, several amenities within the airport will also close their doors, including all airport lounges, and 80 per cent of food, beverage and retail outlets.

Parkade, taxi and car rental services will also be decreased.

