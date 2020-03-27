Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Economy

Coronavirus: Calgary Airport Authority lays off one-third of staff as travel drops

By Tracy Nagai Global News
Posted March 27, 2020 1:34 pm
Calgary Airport CEO on COVID-19 impacts
WATCH ABOVE (March 17): YYC Calgary International Airport President and CEO Bob Sartor joins Global News Morning Calgary to discuss the impacts travel restrictions are having on the airport, and what YYC and airlines are doing to help bring Canadians home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Calgary Airport Authority confirmed Friday it’s saying goodbye to one-third of its staff due to plummeting passenger volumes as countries suspend flights in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The recent events are far beyond what any of us could have ever imagined,” said Reid Fiest, the media and external communications manager with Calgary Airport Authority.

“At YYC, we call our staff ‘crew’ because they’re all part of our guests’ travel journey.”

READ MORE: COMMENTARY: ‘Eerie’ absence of air travel amid coronavirus has repercussions on economy

“With passenger volumes decreasing dramatically, our airport has been forced to say farewell to talented, valued and committed Crew members, many on a temporary basis.”

Tweet This

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

On March 18, Air Canada said it would “gradually suspend” the majority of its international flights by the end of March amid Canada’s and other countries’ moves to close their borders and slow the spread of the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Air Canada to suspend most U.S., international flights amid coronavirus pandemic

WestJet to cut workforce by nearly 6,900 people amid COVID-19 pandemic
WestJet to cut workforce by nearly 6,900 people amid COVID-19 pandemic

Less than a week later, WestJet Airlines Ltd. announced roughly half of its 14,000 employees would leave the company — some temporarily — due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alberta health officials now stationed at international arrivals at Calgary airport
Alberta health officials now stationed at international arrivals at Calgary airport

Prior to the layoffs, the airport authority had about 300 Crew members.

Fiest said the company is hoping to re-hire employees when the flight restrictions are dropped.

READ MORE: WestJet announces layoffs for nearly 50% of staff due to COVID-19, Air Canada reduces pilots

“These kinds of decisions are very difficult and we hope that as the crisis eases, and air travel resumes, we may be able to welcome many of these Crew members back.

“The community is counting on YYC Calgary International Airport to make it through these changes,” he said.

YYC focused on ‘sustaining essential services’ and helping Canadians returning home during COVID-19 pandemic
YYC focused on ‘sustaining essential services’ and helping Canadians returning home during COVID-19 pandemic
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Alberta economycovid-19 canadaCalgary EconomyAlberta unemploymentCalgary Airport AuthorityCalgary Job LossesYYC COVID-19YYC Coronavirusyyc layoffs
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.