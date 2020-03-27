Coronavirus: Calgary Airport Authority lays off one-third of staff as travel drops

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

The Calgary Airport Authority confirmed Friday it’s saying goodbye to one-third of its staff due to plummeting passenger volumes as countries suspend flights in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The recent events are far beyond what any of us could have ever imagined,” said Reid Fiest, the media and external communications manager with Calgary Airport Authority.

“At YYC, we call our staff ‘crew’ because they’re all part of our guests’ travel journey.”

“With passenger volumes decreasing dramatically, our airport has been forced to say farewell to talented, valued and committed Crew members, many on a temporary basis.” Tweet This

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

On March 18, Air Canada said it would “gradually suspend” the majority of its international flights by the end of March amid Canada’s and other countries’ moves to close their borders and slow the spread of the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

2:33 WestJet to cut workforce by nearly 6,900 people amid COVID-19 pandemic WestJet to cut workforce by nearly 6,900 people amid COVID-19 pandemic

Less than a week later, WestJet Airlines Ltd. announced roughly half of its 14,000 employees would leave the company — some temporarily — due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

1:56 Alberta health officials now stationed at international arrivals at Calgary airport Alberta health officials now stationed at international arrivals at Calgary airport

Prior to the layoffs, the airport authority had about 300 Crew members.

Fiest said the company is hoping to re-hire employees when the flight restrictions are dropped.

“These kinds of decisions are very difficult and we hope that as the crisis eases, and air travel resumes, we may be able to welcome many of these Crew members back.

“The community is counting on YYC Calgary International Airport to make it through these changes,” he said.

2:35 YYC focused on ‘sustaining essential services’ and helping Canadians returning home during COVID-19 pandemic YYC focused on ‘sustaining essential services’ and helping Canadians returning home during COVID-19 pandemic