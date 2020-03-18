Menu

Canada

Air Canada to suspend most U.S., international flights amid coronavirus pandemic

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted March 18, 2020 9:21 pm
Updated March 18, 2020 9:22 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Freeland says Canada-U.S. border closure enforcement will come in ‘hours or days’
While a specific date could not be given, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said enforcement of the closure of the Canada-U.S. border to non-essential travel would come within "hours or days." She said they're working with U.S. officials to come to a specific date, and advised anyone thinking of making a tourist or recreational trip across the border, "please don't do it."

Air Canada says it will “gradually suspend” the majority of its international flights by the end of March amid Canada’s and other countries’ moves to close their borders over the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline said Wednesday that they will still serve a “small number of international and trans-border destinations” from select Canadian cities after April 1.

“The airline also intends to continue serving all provinces and territories of Canada after that date, albeit with a significantly reduced network,” the company said in a statement.

READ MORE: Canada, U.S. to temporarily close border to non-essential traffic over coronavirus

The announcement came hours after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada and the U.S. had mutually agreed to close their shared border to non-essential traffic.

WestJet, Air Canada’s chief competitor, announced Monday evening it was suspending international travel for at least 30 days, and was suspending outbound international ticket sales through March 22.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come..


CoronavirusTravelCOVID-19Air Canadacoronavirus canadaCanada Coronaviruscoronavirus travelInternational TravelInternational Flightsair canada coronaviruscoronavirus air canada
