Air Canada to suspend most U.S., international flights amid coronavirus pandemic

Air Canada says it will “gradually suspend” the majority of its international flights by the end of March amid Canada’s and other countries’ moves to close their borders over the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline said Wednesday that they will still serve a “small number of international and trans-border destinations” from select Canadian cities after April 1.

“The airline also intends to continue serving all provinces and territories of Canada after that date, albeit with a significantly reduced network,” the company said in a statement.

The announcement came hours after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada and the U.S. had mutually agreed to close their shared border to non-essential traffic.

WestJet, Air Canada’s chief competitor, announced Monday evening it was suspending international travel for at least 30 days, and was suspending outbound international ticket sales through March 22.

