Coronavirus chic: Top sales up, bottoms down at Walmart

No pants, no problem, thanks to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Due to an increase in working from home as people hunker down to wait out the spread of COVID-19, Walmart has reported selling more tops than bottoms.

Apparently, teleworkers have adapted quickly to the new style trend: business up top, anything goes below.

“We’re seeing increased sales in tops, but not bottoms. People who are concerned, obviously, from the waist up,” Dan Bartlett, Walmart’s executive vice president of corporate affairs, told Yahoo Finance. “These behaviours are going to continue to change and evolve as people get accustomed to this new lifestyle.”

He said the store is seeing a “massive volume” of online orders now. Aside from an influx of top purchases, they’re also selling tons of in-home entertainment and crafting items.

“I think we’ve sold over 30 million popsicle sticks,” he said.

Gap Inc. has reported a similar trend across its brands, Gap, Athleta and Old Navy, according to CBS News.

While people are buying pants, they aren’t buying trousers. Instead, Gap Inc. has seen an influx in sales of leggings, sweatshirts, sleepwear and other comfortable clothing perfect for working from home.

“Our brands have seen an increase in searches for loungewear, sweaters, and other clothing that is well suited for at-home wear,” a spokesperson told the publication.

Other brands, like Everlane, are responding to the uptick in comfy clothes shopping by offering “Bundles of Comfort,” allowing shoppers to grab comfy clothes at a lower cost.

Many companies have been forced to lay off workers in response to COVID-19, but Walmart has said it plans to hire 150,000 new hourly associates in the U.S., Yahoo Finance says.

