Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Sunterra Market offers AHS workers 25% discount during COVID-19 pandemic

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted March 30, 2020 1:55 pm
Updated March 30, 2020 1:58 pm
Sunterra Market has six locations in Calgary and two in Edmonton.
Sunterra Market has six locations in Calgary and two in Edmonton. Supplied by Sunterra Market

Sunterra Market will be offering frontline workers in Alberta trying to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus a 25 per cent discount.

The discount, which starts on Tuesday, March 31, applies to all in-house made food purchased in store including ready-made meals, soups, salads, deli items, fresh bread, baking and desserts.

READ MORE: Calgary’s Philosafy Coffee offers free drinks for nurses, doctors, EMS amid COVID-19

Alberta Health Service employees will be required to show their ID cards at the register to receive the discount.

“We are so grateful to our health-care providers for taking care of our families,” Sunterra Market president Glen Price said in a news release. “Now we want to help them take care of theirs.”

READ MORE: Village Brewery encourages Calgarians to share ‘virtual cheers’ with friends amid COVID-19 pandemic

The discount applies to the six locations Sunterra has in Calgary and the two in Edmonton.

Story continues below advertisement

The market stressed it is following strict sanitization and physical distancing protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 canadacoronavirus updateCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In Canadacovid-19 newsAHS discountAlberta discountCOVID-19 discountSunterra MarketSunterra Market discount
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.