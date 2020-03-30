Sunterra Market offers AHS workers 25% discount during COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Sunterra Market will be offering frontline workers in Alberta trying to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus a 25 per cent discount.

The discount, which starts on Tuesday, March 31, applies to all in-house made food purchased in store including ready-made meals, soups, salads, deli items, fresh bread, baking and desserts.

Alberta Health Service employees will be required to show their ID cards at the register to receive the discount.

“We are so grateful to our health-care providers for taking care of our families,” Sunterra Market president Glen Price said in a news release. “Now we want to help them take care of theirs.”

The discount applies to the six locations Sunterra has in Calgary and the two in Edmonton.

The market stressed it is following strict sanitization and physical distancing protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic.