Village Brewery encourages Calgarians to share ‘virtual cheers’ with friends amid COVID-19 pandemic

While many of Calgary’s craft breweries are still offering takeout and delivery services during the COVID-19 crisis, one brewery has put its own spin on local beer delivery with the launch of a new initiative to help you say “cheers” to your friends and family.

Located in the city’s southeast, Village Brewery has launched the Village Sociable Project, which is its unique way of bringing people together over a beverage during a time where self-isolation and physical distance are being strongly encouraged.

The project allows people to purchase beer or cider from Village Brewery’s website and have it delivered to an address in the city, along with a personalized message.

Spread cheers! Send beers! Join the #VillageSociable. During these unusual times, Village encourages you to “socialize in place” and get together for a drink — without getting together. No charge, no contact delivery now available. Stay safe, #YYC https://t.co/RHMtBKn7zK pic.twitter.com/s9nVLkb5Qx — Village Brewery (@villagebrewery) March 26, 2020

“The idea was to figure out a way that we could get people to socialize in place and connect when we’re really not supposed to be connecting,” marketing manager Jackson Stuart said.

According to Stuart, the brewery also “understood that there’s a lot of people out there right now that deserve a beer.”

The brewery is also encouraging people to share their social interactions, or “virtual cheers,” to social media in the form of a picture or video by using the hashtag #VillageSociable.

I sent a little surprise to Brett and Jenn that landed on their doorstep today, thanks #villagesociable, @villagebrewery pic.twitter.com/BkyeYLkc9l — Shannon Warren (@shannonawarren) March 26, 2020

Stuart says the brewery has had a “really strong response” to the project thus far, with many orders coming in and deliveries being made all across Calgary.

