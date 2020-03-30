Coronavirus: Brampton man charged after faking COVID-19 contact to get out of work

Send this page to someone via email

A Brampton man has been charged after he allegedly faked contact with someone with coronavirus to get out of work on Monday.

Peel police said officers were contacted by a business owner in Brampton just after 9:15 a.m. who told them he was forced to shut down because an employee told him he was in contact with a family member with COVID-19.

Police said after investigation, it was revealed to be a fake excuse and that no one in the man’s family was exposed or sick with the virus.

A 39-year-old man was charged with public mischief. He was released on promise to appear at a later date in a Brampton court.

This is the second instance of an employee faking a COVID-19 related issue in less than a week.

On Friday, Hamilton police said an 18-year-old woman was charged after she faked a doctor’s note confirming a COVID-19 positive result to get out of work at McDonald’s, forcing the shut down of the restaurant.

The woman was charged with mischief over $5,000, fraud under $5,000, using a forged document and making a forged document.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 22 Division at 905-453-2121 ext.1233. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.