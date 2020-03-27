Coronavirus: Worker at Hamilton McDonald’s charged after fake positive COVID-19 test closed restaurant

Send this page to someone via email

An 18-year-old woman from Hamilton has been charged after allegedly trying to get out of work at a local McDonald’s by submitting a fake doctor’s note claiming she tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to police.

On Saturday, McDonald’s said it closed down one of its restaurants on the Mountain after a worker reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson.

The restaurant chain alerted the public, saying the employee worked at the location at 20 Rymal Rd. E. just east of Upper James Street and was on duty between noon and 8 p.m. on March 15.

“We are in contact with Ontario Public Health to confirm this report. Out of an abundance of caution, McDonald’s Canada made the decision to immediately shut down the restaurant for a thorough cleaning,” spokesperson Ryma Boussoufa said on Saturday.

All staff at the restaurant believed to have been in close contact with the employee were told to self-quarantine until further notice.

However, on Thursday, Hamilton police charged the woman with mischief over $5,000, fraud under $5,000, using a forged document and making a forged document.

“The fake note was presented to a restaurant supervisor on March 19, 2020. The McDonald’s restaurant, located on Rymal Road, took immediate safety actions by closing the store and sending all employees home to self-isolate,” Hamilton police said in a statement.

Investigators say they were tipped off about the fake note from Hamilton Public Health on Monday.

Police go on to say there was “significant impact” on the restaurant, local customers and employees.

The woman has been released and has a court date on May 18.

