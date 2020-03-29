Employee at Pickering nuclear station tests positive for COVID-19: OPG

Send this page to someone via email

An Ontario Power Generation worker at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The employee was confirmed positive on Saturday, OPG spokesperson Neal Kelly said.

Workplace facilities are in the process of being deep-cleaned and any employees who had close contact with the worker have been told to self-isolate.

Kelly did not say how many employees have been given this order.

Once the employee began experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 earlier this week, they were sent home, Kelly said.

The employee is currently recovering at home.

OPG has previously asked all employees “not directly involved” in running its power stations to work from home. In recent days, it has donated half a million surgical masks and 75,000 N95 masks to the province, so that front-line health-care workers can have personal protective equipment.

As of March 29, Ontario had a total of 1,324 confirmed active cases of COVID-19, with more than 7,000 test results pending.

Twenty-three people have died in the province from the disease, with lab confirmations pending for two deaths, while eight cases have been resolved.

Across Canada, there are, as of Sunday night, more than 6,300 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Nationwide deaths total 64, while 516 have recovered from the disease.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

— With files by Global News reporter Alanna Rizza