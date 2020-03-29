Ontario confirms 209 new coronavirus cases in biggest single-day spike yet, 2 deaths also reported

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Ontario reported 209 new cases of novel coronavirus on Sunday morning, marking the biggest single-day increase in cases since the pandemic began.

The total number of active cases in the province stands at 1,326.

The death toll, meanwhile, also rose by two, to 21.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Two of those deaths are awaiting confirmation from a lab that they were, in fact, a result of the virus.

READ MORE: Ontario government bans gatherings of more than 5 people in bid to stop coronavirus spread

Eight cases are resolved, meaning the total cumulative case total in the province stands at 1,355.

Just over 7,200 cases remain under investigation, a drop of about 1,500 compared to Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Ford government announced a ban on gatherings of more than five people on Saturday in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

Ford also announced that his government had passed an emergency order aimed at targeting price gougers.

View link »