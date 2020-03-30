Coronavirus: Several employees at Toronto Public Health headquarters test positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Employees have been told to self-isolate from Toronto Public Health headquarters in the city’s downtown core after several workers tested positive for coronavirus.

Toronto Public Health confirmed on Monday that there has been an outbreak at the headquarters located at 277 Victoria Street.

In a statement, TPH said it has asked all staff who worked at the location between March 20 to 29 to work from home and self-isolate.

At this time, it is unknown how many employees tested positive and how many employees have been told to self-isolate.

“The health, safety and well-being of our team is our top priority. I recognize that this news is stressful and that you may be concerned,” said Dr. Michael Finkelstein in a release. “Responding to outbreaks and emergencies is part of our routine business, and we acted on this information immediately.”

Finkelstein went on to say that moving forward, all staff at the location will either work from home or be required to wear PPE equipment while working in the building.

City officials also told Global News that it will look to other closed buildings that employees could potentially work out from.

A deep clean has been done at the building and more active screen will take place.

The building is also a safe-consumption site. When asked about whether those sites should remain open amid the pandemic, Mayor John Tory said they “save lives and protect the vulnerable.”

Ontario reported 351 new coronavirus cases on Monday morning. The total number of cases now stands at 1,706, with 23 deaths.

