Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Several employees at Toronto Public Health headquarters test positive for COVID-19

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted March 30, 2020 12:26 pm
Updated March 30, 2020 12:27 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Toronto course aims to improve mental health amid COVID-19 pandemic
WATCH ABOVE: Anyone suffering from stress and anxiety brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic can now look online for extra guidance. A Toronto-based professor has provided a free online course on dealing with emotions arising from the complications of an increasingly distant social scene. Albert Delitala reports.

Employees have been told to self-isolate from Toronto Public Health headquarters in the city’s downtown core after several workers tested positive for coronavirus.

Toronto Public Health confirmed on Monday that there has been an outbreak at the headquarters located at 277 Victoria Street.

In a statement, TPH said it has asked all staff who worked at the location between March 20 to 29 to work from home and self-isolate.

At this time, it is unknown how many employees tested positive and how many employees have been told to self-isolate.

READ MORE: Employee at Pickering nuclear station tests positive for COVID-19: OPG

“The health, safety and well-being of our team is our top priority. I recognize that this news is stressful and that you may be concerned,” said Dr. Michael Finkelstein in a release. “Responding to outbreaks and emergencies is part of our routine business, and we acted on this information immediately.”

Story continues below advertisement

Finkelstein went on to say that moving forward, all staff at the location will either work from home or be required to wear PPE equipment while working in the building.

City officials also told Global News that it will look to other closed buildings that employees could potentially work out from.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

A deep clean has been done at the building and more active screen will take place.

READ MORE: ‘It’s a war zone’: Coronavirus deaths at Bobcaygeon, Ont., nursing home climb to 9

The building is also a safe-consumption site. When asked about whether those sites should remain open amid the pandemic, Mayor John Tory said they “save lives and protect the vulnerable.”

Ontario reported 351 new coronavirus cases on Monday morning. The total number of cases now stands at 1,706, with 23 deaths.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 canadacoronavirus updateCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Casescovid-19 newstoronto public health coronavirusToronto Public health COVID-19Toronto Public health Headquarters
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.