Canada

42-year-old Londoner charged after downtown variety store robbery

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted March 30, 2020 12:23 pm
The suspect has been charged with armed robbery and disguise with intent, according to police.
The suspect has been charged with armed robbery and disguise with intent, according to police. Kelly Wang/980 CFPL

A London man has been arrested after a variety store was robbed over the weekend.

City police say the incident took place Sunday around 7:10 a.m., when a man entered a store at 272 Dundas St.

According to police, the suspect locked the door behind him, approached the counter and took out a knife.

The suspect then demanded “property” from the employee, and fled from the store with obtained property, said officials.

Police were contacted and arrested a suspect nearby.

They say a knife and stolen property were recovered.

The victim was not physically injured.

As a result of investigations, a 42-year-old London man has been charged with armed robbery and disguise with intent.

The accused appeared in court Sunday and is set to reappear Monday.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

