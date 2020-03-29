London, Ont. police investigating suspicious blaze at condemned building

Send this page to someone via email

Police say an investigation is ongoing after a fire broke out at an abandoned building in the Broughdale area of London, Ont.

On March 28 around 12:40 p.m, police say they, along with the London Fire Department, arrived on scene to an active fire at 1240 Richmond St.

Police say the fire was quickly put out by fire officials and no one was located inside the structure.

A damage estimate is pegged at roughly $20,000.

The fire has been deemed suspicious in nature and the London Fire Investigator was called in. The investigation has been handed over to the London Police Service.

