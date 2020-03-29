Menu

Crime

London, Ont. police investigating suspicious blaze at condemned building

By Nick Van Overloop Global News
Posted March 29, 2020 8:21 am
.
. Kelly Wang/980 CFPL

Police say an investigation is ongoing after a fire broke out at an abandoned building in the Broughdale area of London, Ont.

On March 28 around 12:40 p.m, police say they, along with the London Fire Department, arrived on scene to an active fire at 1240 Richmond St.

Police say the fire was quickly put out by fire officials and no one was located inside the structure.

A damage estimate is pegged at roughly $20,000.

The fire has been deemed suspicious in nature and the London Fire Investigator was called in. The investigation has been handed over to the London Police Service.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceFireLondonInvestigationSuspicious FireLondon FireBuildingSuspiciousAbandoned1240 Richmond StreetLondon Ont. fire
