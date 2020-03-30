Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick’s premier and chief medical officer of health are set to provide an update on the province’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic on Monday at 2:30 p.m. AT.

In a statement released on Sunday, the province confirmed 15 new cases, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 66.

READ MORE: 15 new cases of COVID-19 identified in New Brunswick, income benefit made available

“Further analysis is being conducted to determine additional details of the new cases including whether community transmission has occurred,” the province said in a statement released on Sunday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The province also provided the number of cases in each health zone, with 23 in the Fredericton region, 17 in the Moncton Region, 15 in the Saint John Region, four in Edmundston and seven in Campbellton.

Story continues below advertisement

“While I understand this is an unusual and challenging time for our province, my recommendations have not changed,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in a press release.

“We must continue to protect ourselves… only go out for essential services like buying food, getting prescriptions, or attending medical appointments, and return home immediately after,” she added.

More to come. Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know: Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate. Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities. To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.