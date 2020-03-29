Coronavirus: Kelowna residents applaud health-care workers

Send this page to someone via email

The sounds of sirens, pots, pans and clapping filled the air this weekend to pay tribute to our health-care workers who are working hard to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We are here to support everyone in that building right now. A lot of them are my friends and I love them dearly,” said Candace Banks.

“They just need to know that we love them and that we get what they are doing and it means a lot to all of us and I hope they stay safe.” Tweet This

At 7 p.m., people made their way down to the hospital drums in hand and half an hour later a parade of RCMP cruisers and fire trucks with their sirens on applauded the work of their fellow emergency crews.

Health-care workers watched from the lawn, from the skywalk and from the designated COVID-19 Unit.

“Up on six west tonight watching the procession of RCMP AND KFD drive by. We are the designated COVID-19 unit and appreciated this so much,” wrote Amy Martens, Interior Health employee.

“It feels nice to give back, especially to the men and women who are working their butts off at the hospital here,” said participant Jeff Christie.

Kids out on a very early summer break clutching their signs, wooden spoons, pots, pans and even a muffin tin.

Aspyn Colin, 12, made sure that everyone felt appreciated.

She made noise “to support all the nurses that are helping everyone,” said Colin.

“So that people know we care about them.” Tweet This

After the tribute was over, five-year-old Avery had a special message for the staff at Kelowna General Hospital.

“Thank you, health-care staff,” said Avery.