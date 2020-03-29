Coronavirus: Procession past Kelowna General Hospital pays tribute to health workers

Send this page to someone via email

One after another, a procession of emergency vehicles slowly rolled past Kelowna General Hospital on Saturday night, their lights flashing and sirens wailing.

But this was no emergency response: it was a way for first responders to pay tribute to health-care workers during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Kelowna RCMP said the event was “inspired by the utmost respect, admiration and appreciation” for the work of healthcare professionals.

Residents joined in the tribute banging drums, pots and pans while cheering.

“They just need to know that we love them and that we get what they are doing and it means a lot to all of us. I just hope that they stay safe,” said Candace Banks, who was there to show support for hospital workers.

“It feels nice to give back, especially to the men and women who are working their butts off at the hospital here and everywhere else keeping everybody healthy and safe,” said Jeff Christie, who brought a drum outside to join the tribute.

A similar procession of emergency vehicles is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Sunday evening.