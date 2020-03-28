Lifestyle March 28 2020 8:25pm 01:02 Community unites to pay tribute to health care workers Applause has become a ritual around seven in the evening around the world in cities affected by COVID-19, and Kelowna is joining in on the tribute. Coronavirus: Kelowna RCMP to honour healthcare workers with procession <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6747215/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6747215/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?