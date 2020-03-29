Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Coronavirus: B.C. grocery stores must have hand sanitizer stations, enforce distancing

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted March 29, 2020 6:54 pm
Coronavirus: ‘No mask, no service’ policy in place at Vancouver business
Since the COVID-19 outbreak began, there has been debate over whether face masks actually protect you, and now as Julia Foy reports, one independent B.C. farm market is taking a stand.

B.C. grocery stores must have hand sanitizer stations, provide clean carry-out bags and enforce physical distancing measures as they continue to operate through the novel coronavirus pandemic, the province said Sunday.

Those rules and others were issued as the government attempted to clarify how food and grocery retailers can operate under provincial guidelines banning gatherings of more than 50 people, which is meant to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

A statement from B.C.’s COVID-19 joint information centre said that order does not directly apply to grocery stores, although “the spirit of the order should be followed.”

READ MORE: Coronavirus: B.C. Asian grocers continue to fight false rumours amid COVID-19 outbreak

“This means that, for example, in large grocery stores where it is feasible to have more than 50 people present at one time, it is permissible to do so provided that appropriate physical distancing can be maintained,” the statement reads.

Story continues below advertisement

In order to keep people separated, the province says stores must place cones or tape markers every two metres to signal where customers should stand at check-out counters. Lines should also be controlled at entrances.

Vancouver initiative ‘Share the Goods’ gets groceries to those in need during COVID-19 outbreak
Vancouver initiative ‘Share the Goods’ gets groceries to those in need during COVID-19 outbreak

Customers should be discouraged from using their own bags or carry-out containers, and stores must use signage to keep customers from placing their own packaging on check-out counters.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Hand sanitizer containing at least 60 per cent ethyl alcohol must be available in dispensers placed near doors, pay stations and “other high-touch locations” for customer and staff use within all stores, the province says.

READ MORE: B.C. seniors offered special shopping hours amid coronavirus concerns

Washrooms must be fully stocked with liquid soap, paper towels and warm water, while cleaning schedules and sanitization plans for all stores must be updated and increased.

Stores are also being forbidden from selling bulk items, except through gravity feed bins or where staff can dispense the items.

Staff must be educated in proper hand washing and to avoid touching their face, and anyone who displays symptoms related to COVID-19 must stay home and self-isolate for 14 days.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19bc coronavirusCoronavirus BCBonnie HenryBC Grocery Storesbc food storesbc food stores coronavirusbc grocery stores coronavirus
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.