Ottawa Fire Services employee tests positive for novel coronavirus: memo

A senior member of the Ottawa Fire Services has tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, Global News has learned.

An Ottawa Fire Services memo to staff says the employee last worked on March 21.

“We are in the process of tracking his actions and decontaminating equipment, vehicles and station(s),” the note states.

The note goes on to say that contact tracing to identify those who may have been exposed to the virus is taking place, and all of those who need to self-isolate for two weeks have been notified.

A person wearing a protective suit was seen outside Ottawa Fire Station #11 in the downtown area on Saturday, along with several yellow bags marked “hazardous material.”

Ottawa Fire Services has not publicly disclosed the diagnosis and would not say whether any of its members have been affected by COVID-19.

“As an employer, the City of Ottawa cannot comment on specific personnel matters such potential COVID-19 cases, whether presumptive, negative or positive,” Ottawa fire Chief Kim Ayotte said in a statement.

“The City of Ottawa continues to follow Ottawa Public Health and federal and provincial health authorities for guidance on matters related to COVID-19.”

In Ottawa, 122 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed as of Sunday morning.

Across Canada, more than 6,200 people have been diagnosed, including 63 people who have succumbed to the disease.

—With files from Bryan Mullan