Video shows man spraying water on homeless person sleeping on Vancouver steps

A video posted to social media Saturday appears to show a man spraying water on a homeless person sleeping on downtown Vancouver steps.

Mike Chatwin says he took the video at 35 Gore Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

WARNING: This video contains extreme language. Viewer discretion is advised.

This is how the building manager of The Edge in Railtown is dealing with the homeless issue. Unacceptable. Excuse my language in the video, I was in shock. @CBCVancouver @CTVVancouver @GlobalBC #pandemic #coronavirus #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/edIW5usH5w — Mike Chatwin (@mike_chatwin) March 28, 2020

“I just heard some yelling outside,” he said. “The building manager from across the street approached the homeless guy who was sleeping, and they had a little bit of a confrontation.

“The building manager then stormed into the garage, grabbed the hose, hooked up the hose and hosed him down.”

Chatwin said the man deflected the water with his blanket, crying and screaming for the man to stop.

“I felt sick to my stomach,” he said. “I was watching with my wife and we were both in shock and could not believe it, that someone would be treated like that in a time like this. I mean in general, but in a time like this especially.”

He says he has seen that same building manager spray other homeless people’s belongings in the area before.

The video ends with Chatwin yelling at the manager that he filmed the whole thing. The building manager turns around and gives Chatwin the finger.

Chatwin then went outside to give the homeless man some dry clothes.

He says when he was out there, someone threw a golf ball at him.

And when I went out to give him some dry clothes and shoes “someone” threw a golf ball at me from above. You can see it at the beginning of video pic.twitter.com/AdXntq2jqA — Mike Chatwin (@mike_chatwin) March 28, 2020

Global News has reached out to the managers of the buildings in the area to contact the man seen in the video.