Video shows man spraying water on homeless person sleeping on Vancouver steps

By Robyn Crawford CKNW
Posted March 28, 2020 8:47 pm
Updated March 28, 2020 8:51 pm
A man appears to spray a homeless person with a water hose outside a downtown Vancouver building.
A man appears to spray a homeless person with a water hose outside a downtown Vancouver building. Mike Chatwin/Twitter

A video posted to social media Saturday appears to show a man spraying water on a homeless person sleeping on downtown Vancouver steps.

Mike Chatwin says he took the video at 35 Gore Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

WARNING: This video contains extreme language. Viewer discretion is advised.

“I just heard some yelling outside,” he said. “The building manager from across the street approached the homeless guy who was sleeping, and they had a little bit of a confrontation.

“The building manager then stormed into the garage, grabbed the hose, hooked up the hose and hosed him down.”

Chatwin said the man deflected the water with his blanket, crying and screaming for the man to stop.

READ MORE: Growing concern for B.C.’s homeless as coronavirus cases continue to mount

“I felt sick to my stomach,” he said. “I was watching with my wife and we were both in shock and could not believe it, that someone would be treated like that in a time like this. I mean in general, but in a time like this especially.”

He says he has seen that same building manager spray other homeless people’s belongings in the area before.

City of Vancouver to use community centres to house homeless during COVID-19 crisis

The video ends with Chatwin yelling at the manager that he filmed the whole thing. The building manager turns around and gives Chatwin the finger.

Chatwin then went outside to give the homeless man some dry clothes.

He says when he was out there, someone threw a golf ball at him.

Global News has reached out to the managers of the buildings in the area to contact the man seen in the video.

