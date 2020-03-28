Menu

Canada

Downtown Vancouver London Drugs pharmacy worker tests positive for COVID-19

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted March 28, 2020 7:45 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: B.C. reports 1 new death and 92 new cases
One more person has died of the novel coronavirus in British Columbia, health officials said Saturday while announcing 92 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the largest jump in cases in a single day.

A pharmacy staff member at a downtown Vancouver London Drugs has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the company said Saturday.

The staff member last worked at the store on West Georgia Street and Granville Street on March 18, a statement reads, and was not showing symptoms of COVID-19 at that time.

The worker is now self-isolated at home.

Coronavirus: B.C. reports 1 new death and 92 new cases, but 45% have recovered

The downtown store, one of the busiest in Vancouver, is closed and will reopen “as soon as the health authority indicates it is safe to do so,” the company said.

“We realize there will be concern amongst our staff and customers and we want you to know your health and safety remains our highest priority,” the statement reads. “We have been working with Vancouver Coastal Health to ensure all protocols are being followed.”

COVID-19 in British Columbia: Breaking Down the Numbers
COVID-19 in British Columbia: Breaking Down the Numbers

The company said all London Drugs stores are cleaning surfaces touched by customers every hour, while entire stores are deep cleaned after closing daily.

Anyone who was waiting to pick up a prescription at the Georgia and Granville location can do so at the London Drugs in the 1100-block of Robson Street, or arrange to have that prescription delivered.

B.C. announced 92 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the province’s total to 884.

