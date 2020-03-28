Police arrest man suspected of breaking into 42 Winnipeg homes as victims slept

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have arrested one man who investigators believe is responsible for 42 separate break-ins.

Police say the break-ins happened mostly in downtown Winnipeg between Dec. 20, 2019, and Feb. 29, 2020, while people were asleep inside their homes.

Investigators believe the accused would steal debit and credit cards and then use the tap feature at nearby businesses to make fraudulent purchases.

Police say during some of the break-ins people woke up and scared the suspect out of their house.

On Tuesday, 32-year-old Nelson Amiral Ferreira was charged with 39 counts of break and enter to a house, 50 counts of fraud under $5,000 and other related charges.

He was detained in custody.

