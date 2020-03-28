Ontario reports 151 new coronavirus cases, number of active cases rises to 1,118

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario health officials reported 151 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the province on Saturday, bringing the total number of active cases to 1,118.

The provincial death toll remains unchanged at 18, though two additional deaths possibly related to COVID-19 were noted in Saturday’s update.

Lab confirmation is needed to confirm those deaths were related to the virus.

Information relating to location, transmission source, and patient statuses were pending for all of the new cases reported.

On Friday, Ontario reported 132 new cases, plus five deaths.

The highest single-day increase so far was on Thursday, when there were 170 cases reported.

Just under 8,700 cases remain under investigation, while over 33,000 people were confirmed negative.

Eight cases are resolved.

