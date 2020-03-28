Menu

Canada

Ontario reports 151 new coronavirus cases, number of active cases rises to 1,118

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 28, 2020 1:07 pm
Updated March 28, 2020 1:19 pm
Ontario issues province-wide emergency alert
WATCH ABOVE: Premier Doug Ford says his government is using every tool in its toolbox to fight this pandemic and keep Ontarians safe. A province-wide emergency alert was broadcast reminding returning travelers they are required by law to self-isolate for 14 days. Miranda Anthistle reports.

Ontario health officials reported 151 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the province on Saturday, bringing the total number of active cases to 1,118.

The provincial death toll remains unchanged at 18, though two additional deaths possibly related to COVID-19 were noted in Saturday’s update.

Lab confirmation is needed to confirm those deaths were related to the virus.

Information relating to location, transmission source, and patient statuses were pending for all of the new cases reported.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Premier Doug Ford pleads for city residents to avoid rural cottages, properties

On Friday, Ontario reported 132 new cases, plus five deaths.

The highest single-day increase so far was on Thursday, when there were 170 cases reported.

Just under 8,700 cases remain under investigation, while over 33,000 people were confirmed negative.

Story continues below advertisement

Eight cases are resolved.

