Coronavirus: Central Okanagan school district working on education plan amid class suspension

The Central Okanagan Board of Education has released a message to students and parents as the end of spring break approaches.

In a news release, it stated: “We understand that our community faces the uncertainty of both the pandemic and the changes ahead. We ask everyone to take this journey with us one day at a time. We will get through this.”

On March 17, education minister Rob Fleming announced the indefinite suspension of classroom instruction due to the global pandemic.

That announcement left many parents scrambling to find childcare options and wondering what it all means for their children’s education.

The school board is now updating what parents can expect moving forward.

On Friday, it said that starting next week, when school would normally resume, most teachers and other staff members will be participating remotely in planning for the weeks ahead.

The board acknowledged that each family and child’s situation is unique, so it said that working together to understand how learning will look for students will be a big part of the planning phase.

Parents may also be contacted by their child’s teacher to find out how they are doing.

School administrators will also be reaching out to those parents who have completed the essential workers’ survey.

Those families may receive some level of in-school learning service/childcare after April 6.

The school district is encouraging parents to check its website regularly for the latest information and resources to assist families.