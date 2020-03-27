Red Arrow closes shop in Alberta, lays off most staff citing coronavirus effects

Send this page to someone via email

Red Arrow Motorcoach has announced it’s suspending all of its bus routes in Alberta, effective Monday, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve been providing service to Alberta for 40 years getting people safely home,”said John Stepovy, Red Arrow’s director of business development.

“Now we’ve changed our efforts in saying to the public ‘please stay safely home.'” Tweet This

Red Arrow operates throughout Alberta and in 2018 expanded its services after Greyhound announced it was shutting down its routes in Western Canada.

Stepovy said prior to making the decision to temporarily shut down, the company had been doing all it could to ensure the safety of its passengers and employees.

“When this pandemic first started, we took measures pretty immediately with increased disinfection and cleaning and practiced social distancing on board our coaches.”

On March 27, the provincial government announced there were more than 500 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

“Now is the time to temporarily cease our operations to make sure our staff and public are healthy,” Stepovy said.

Red Arrow said effective Monday, nearly all of its employees will be let go except those in key positions.

The service suspension also includes the company’s Ebus service.

“Red Arrow employs about 150 people between office staff, drivers, maintenance and administration,” Stepovy said.

“These are dedicated employees who have been with us for many years.” Tweet This

The company is planning to keep the phone lines open and will answer emails from people with questions or concerns.

“These times are unprecedented to say the least,” Stepovy said. “This ultimately was the decision we thought was necessary.”

