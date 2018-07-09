Western Canada Greyhound withdrawal ‘to have implications for labour mobility’: Edmonton mayor

Shortly after news emerged a major Canadian coach service provider is planning to abandon its operations in Western Canada (aside from one route between Vancouver and Seattle), Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson expressed dismay over the development at Greyhound Canada, signalling “it’s going to have huge implications.”

“It’s concerning,” Iveson said on Monday. “It’s going to have implications for labour mobility for people [and] for people getting home to their families in different communities that come and go from Edmonton regularly.

“On the other hand it might open up some new market opportunities too, so we’ll see what happens.”

Greyhound Canada announced Monday that its bus and freight services in Western Canada will cease as of the end of October.

“Simply put, the issue that we have seen is the routes in rural parts of Canada — specifically Western Canada — are just not sustainable anymore,” the company’s senior vice-president, Stuart Kendrick, said in an interview with The Canadian Press. “This decision is regretful and we sympathize with the fact that many small towns are going to lose service.”

According to Grehound Canada, which will continue offering service in Quebec and Ontario, the decision will result in the loss of over 400 jobs.

Alberta’s transportation minister called on Ottawa to come up with a way to fill the gap in bus service Greyhound’s departure will leave.

“Given the developments today, we need the federal government to step up and come up with a national solution that keeps Canadians connected across the country,” Brian Mason said in an emailed statement. “Greyhound’s decision to discontinue service in the Prairies is an issue of national importance.”

Iveson indicated the decision to discontinue service in Western Canada caught him off guard.

“I hadn’t heard anything that this was under contemplation,” he said. “We can discern that Greyhound’s been in some difficulty over the last few years but anyone could have picked up on that.

“The city didn’t have any special inside knowledge.”

The city had been working closely with Greyhound last year to help provide its passengers with access to the Edmonton Transit Service. Greyhound’s current Edmonton station has been criticized for its inaccessibility ever since it moved from its location in the city’s core to 121 Street just south of Yellowhead Trail.

In September, the city struck a deal with Greyhound that saw a shuttle bus bring passengers from the Greyhound station to the Kingsway transit centre under which Greyhound was given exclusive use of a bus bay at the hub.

“We had been working very hard to accommodate Greyhound in a way that would allow them to establish more of an intermodal hub and get some connectivity for their passengers to public transit,” Iveson said Monday.

A city spokesperson confirmed Monday that the shuttle service and bay provided to Greyhound at the Kingsway transit station did not come at any cost to the city.

Kendrick cited declining ridership as the main reason Greyhound was ceasing operations in Western Canada. The company said ridership has declined 41 per cent since 2010 and faced competitive pressure, including from national and regional passenger transportation options, the increasing popularity of low-cost airlines and the continued growth of car ownership.

“The company has experienced significant losses despite continued efforts to return to viability,” Kendrick said. “In the affected regions, the company has run an operating deficit since 2004.

“We have had substantial losses over several years as a direct result of declining ridership.”

Mason said he plans to reach out to transportation ministers from other province’s affected by Greyhound’s move to discuss the development.

“We care deeply about making sure that Albertans can get to where they need to be,” Mason said.

