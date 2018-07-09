‘Shock but not surprised’: Manitobans react to Greyhound Bus shutdown

Some Manitobans are wondering how they’re going to travel after Greyhound announced Monday they will shut down service to most of Western Canada October 31.

“Shock but not surprised,” said Thompson Mayor Dennis Fenske. “Again, we’re seeing transportation in the north being driven by the bottom line.”

All routes in Manitoba will be affected, said Greyhound, including Winnipeg to Thompson, Thompson to Gillam and Thompson to Cross Lake.

“The rail service is already compromised, although the bus lines aren’t servicing anything north of Giillam, but with the bus lines across the north, you’re talking Swan, Flin Flon, the Pas, Thompson, Snow Lake, Nelson House, Norway House, Cross Lake, communities like that where they are impacted.”

“Not everyone has the luxury of owning their own vehicle … to outright pull out is a big blow to northern Manitoba.”

Other bus routes in Alberta, Saskatchewan and much of B.C. will also be shut down. The only route that remains is Vancouver to Seattle.

“This decision is regretful and we sympathize with the fact that many small towns are going to lose service,” Greyhound Canada senior vice-president Stuart Kendrick said.

Kendrick said 415 people will be laid off as the routes are not sustainable anymore and ridership has plummeted.

Indigenous people from northern Manitoba rely on the bus service for travel to urban areas to get to medical appointments, said Grand Chief Arlen Dumas of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs.

“It is already well documented that our citizens have to ride the bus for hours, some longer than 14 hours, in order to see a doctor. How will they get access to adequate health care now?”

Barbara Pawluck is from Prince George, B.C. and arrived in Winnipeg at 2 p.m. Monday on her way to Neepawa to visit her mother. She said she uses the service about once a month.

Now, she’ll have to find a backup plan.

“To come here, we’ll have to fly,” she said. “I just thought it was terrible, just terrible.”

Winnipegger Frank Bruce has been riding Greyhound buses from 1962.

“It’s sad,” he said, adding today was probably the last time he would be riding the bus.

The reaction on social media was a mix of disappointment and sadness.

How unfortunate. I used to depend on the Greyhound for all my trips between Portage to Winnipeg. I still used it as an adult when I would visit from #Toronto. This will really impact people who cannot drive due to disabilities and those who can't afford to drive a car. #MB https://t.co/EKIegMi6zj — Melanie Ann Ferris (@MelanieAFerris) July 9, 2018

Damn, there goes a cheap way to travel for both youthful experience and economic necessity. I, and many I know, relied on Greyhound to get around this great big land of ours. https://t.co/5JHVplPX6U — Michael Pereira (@__m_pereira) July 9, 2018

When I toured Northern Manitoba this past winter, I heard many stories about depending on Greyhound to get to Winnipeg for medical appointments. Long ride from Thompson or The Pas. — Paul Brault (@prbrault) July 9, 2018

According to Greyhound’s website, a bus ticket from Winnipeg to Thompson ranges on a Friday ranges $108 – $146. For VIA Rail service, it’s $142. Flights range from $455 to $513.

List of routes affected in Manitoba: