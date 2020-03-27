Menu

Canada

Coronavirus: Brockville suspends recycling collection for two weeks

By Shauna Cunningham Global News
Posted March 27, 2020 5:14 pm
The city of Brockville will be suspending their recycling pickup for two weeks to protect their waste collection workers from COVID-19.
The city of Brockville has announced that in order to protect the health and safety of front-line workers, it has decided to suspend the curbside collection of recyclables for two weeks, starting Monday. The decision was made following a meeting Friday of the city’s Community Emergency Control Group.

According to a press release, in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the collection of blue box materials will not take place for the weeks of March 30 to April 4 and from April 6 to April 10.

READ MORE: 1st case of COVID-19 confirmed in Leeds, Grenville, Lanark region

Garbage collection will continue as scheduled.

“Many blue box materials carry the risk of contamination by the coronavirus and are handled and in close contact by the collection staff. Therefore, to reduce the risk, recycling collection will cease for the next 2 weeks, and the situation will be re-assessed at that time” said the city news release.

While garbage collection will continue, any loose garbage in cans must be bagged and tied closed in order to be collected. The city says loose garbage will not be handled by collection staff.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: 967 active cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, province now at 18 deaths

In addition, Brockville residents are being asked to double-bag any tissues, gloves, masks, and hygiene products within the garbage for extra protection.

The public recycling containers at the waste management transfer station on California Avenue will also be closed due to the risk of contamination and to ensure physical distancing isn’t compromised.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Kingston, Ont. closes playgrounds and parks

It is recommended that extra recyclable materials be stored until blue box collection can resume.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19RecyclingGarbageBrockvilleWasteGarbage CollectioncontaminationBlue Boxblue binmanagementCurbsiderecyclable
