Coronavirus: Brockville suspends recycling collection for two weeks

The city of Brockville has announced that in order to protect the health and safety of front-line workers, it has decided to suspend the curbside collection of recyclables for two weeks, starting Monday. The decision was made following a meeting Friday of the city’s Community Emergency Control Group.

According to a press release, in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the collection of blue box materials will not take place for the weeks of March 30 to April 4 and from April 6 to April 10.

Garbage collection will continue as scheduled.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Many blue box materials carry the risk of contamination by the coronavirus and are handled and in close contact by the collection staff. Therefore, to reduce the risk, recycling collection will cease for the next 2 weeks, and the situation will be re-assessed at that time” said the city news release.

Story continues below advertisement

While garbage collection will continue, any loose garbage in cans must be bagged and tied closed in order to be collected. The city says loose garbage will not be handled by collection staff.

In addition, Brockville residents are being asked to double-bag any tissues, gloves, masks, and hygiene products within the garbage for extra protection.

The public recycling containers at the waste management transfer station on California Avenue will also be closed due to the risk of contamination and to ensure physical distancing isn’t compromised.

It is recommended that extra recyclable materials be stored until blue box collection can resume.