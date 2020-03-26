1st case of COVID-19 confirmed in Leeds, Grenville, Lanark region

Send this page to someone via email

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit has announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the region.

A woman in her 70s, who had recently travelled to the United States, contracted the new coronavirus in the last several days, public health says.

At this time, it’s currently unclear if the woman had self-isolated since her return from travel. Public health says she has moderate symptoms but is currently at home self-isolating.

Public health officials are investigating the woman’s close contacts and advising them to quarantine for 14 days.

Dr. Paula Stewart, medical officer of health for the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit, says that all of the woman’s close contacts will be assessed by a public health nurse to monitor if they start showing symptoms.

Stewart confirmed that there had recently been 200 tests for the virus in the region, with only one positive case found so far.

She said all municipalities in the region have “acted quickly” to prevent the spread of the virus, and said that the region has an advantage by not having a large urban area where the virus can be spread.

Her most urgent advice, especially to those who have travelled: “stay home.”