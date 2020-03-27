Scaffolding collapses at southwest Edmonton construction site

Send this page to someone via email

Occupational Health and Safety is now part of an investigation after scaffolding collapsed at a construction site in southwest Edmonton Thursday.

Firefighters were called to Windermere Way SW at around 5:30 p.m. A large section of scaffolding on a five-storey building under construction came crashing down and buried about 10 parked vehicles.

About 10 vehicles were buried under scaffolding after it collapsed Thursday, March 26, 2020. Eric Beck, Global News

Don Russick lives nearby and said he heard a loud noise and could see wind filling up the tarp.

“There was about 50 feet of scaffold that started swaying in the wind, and came crashing down. A minute or two later, the rest of the scaffold started swaying, and then about 150 feet came crashing down,” Russick said.

"Because the tarp is attached, it ripped the scaffold right off the building.

“There was actually a car just pulling into the parking lot and me and my kids had to scream and wave at her to back up and get out of the way.

“It was quite the incident to see,” Russick said.

No injuries were reported.